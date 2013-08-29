Prostate Cancer Breakthrough

Three years of lab work at the Cleveland Clinic has lead to a major breakthrough in treating prostate cancer.

A clinic researcher has discovered the genetic mutation in drug resistant, and often deadly forms, of prostate cancer.

"What we have here, is the first instance of a genetic mutation that's responsible for increasing androgen synthesis and mediating resistance to standard hormone therapy for advanced prostate cancer," said Dr. Nima Sharifi, with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

This could lead to both development of biomarkers, which would help predict how patients will respond to certain treatments, and new targeted therapies for patients. Now that he's located the mutated enzyme, Dr. Sharifi now hopes to develop a drug to block a tumor's ability to make its own fuel.

This breakthrough bringing new hope to patients with incurable forms of prostate cancer, and perhaps saving valuable time in choosing which treatments will work best.