Cleveland MetroParks transforming Edgewater Park

It's been three months since Cleveland MetroParks took control of Edgewater Park, along with four other lakeside properties.

And...what a difference.

Joggers, bikers, picnickers and fishermen are sure enjoying Edgewater Park more, now that it's under new management.

When Cleveland MetroParks took over for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, managing 510 acres, CEO Brian Zimmerman says they set and already accomplished two initial goals: make them cleaner and safer.

"It's just really nice to see the return and renaissance of this park and the parks along the lakefront," said Zimmerman.

Park Patrons can already see Edgewater transforming.

"It's actually pretty cleaned up..a lot less animal feces. There was a lot of dog poo last time we were here. It's a lot cleaner," said Carmen Messina.

The beach itself is now cleaned daily thanks to a donation from the sewer district.

"It can groom the beach down to 8 inches. So people can dig their toes in, build sand castles. I mean this is a game changer. When people are able to take off their shoes, socks off…sandals," said Zimmerman.

They're also concentrating a lot on bush and tree trimming to improve both security and sight lines.

Increased ranger presence can also be felt, day and night.

"You feel a little bit safer knowing that MetroParks is taking care of it," said Karen Jennings, of Lakewood.

Regulars who walk their dogs here daily, use the paths and take in the scenery now want to see more development.

"More resources for people to come down here and enjoy, particularly the upper section which has been left in disrepair for quite some time," said Matt Popielski, from Brecksville.

"It's going to be interesting to see the competition to use this space in the future, and that's what we're really priming ourselves for," said Zimmerman.

Long term plans for the park include scheduling more sporting events, festivals, programming and possibly a new upper deck pavilion.

