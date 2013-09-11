Retailers already launching Layaway Campaigns

Even in September -- it's not too early to start thinking about Christmas shopping.

Walmart is already offering holiday layaway.

"Our customers are so much more budget conscious now, that we're starting early to make sure that we are prepared for the holiday season," said Steelyard Commons Walmart Asst. Manager, Amber Scimone.

For shoppers like Patty Kosman, a mother of five, layaway is a lifesaver.

"It really helps because you can manage your money for your bills and then your money to put towards layaway," said Kosman.

Walmart is accepting layaway items starting this week. They're also now waiving the fee to open the account, competing for layaway spending.

"It's very competitive just like anything else. That's one of the reasons we are starting early," said Scimone.

One thousand new items are now available for layaway there this year, including infant toys, and car speakers and stereos. The retail giant has also added additional appliances and exercise equipment to its list of eligible items.

The Steelyard Commons location anticipates so much early participation, that they got an extra large shipment of Apple products and doubled their layaway storage space.

For Patty, layaway allows her to fill her cart without emptying her pockets.

"Because all the good items are gone by the time you actually think, 'oh Christmas is around the corner…I have to shop.' I try to do it as early as possible," said Kosman.

Other stores offering layaway include Sears, KMart and ToysRUs.

