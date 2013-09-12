Shaker Heights Police investigate sex assault at school

According to officials in the Shaker Heights School District a student is in custody tonight, accused of assaulting another student. A parent in the district told 19 Action News she received a phone call Wednesday from Shaker Heights High School Principal Michael Griffith.

According to officials in the Shaker Heights School District a student is in custody, accused of assaulting another student. A parent in the district told 19 Action News she received a phone call Wednesday

Shaker Heights police confirm to 19 Action News that a 16-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at Shaker Heights High School.

Shaker Heights police confirm to 19 Action News that a 16-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly assaulting a female student at Shaker Heights High School. The suspected attack happened Tuesday at

Parents and students are shocked in Shaker Heights after a teen is arrested and stands accused of attacking another student.

This is being a reported sexual assault, involving two minors. Both the police and the school are staying pretty tight lipped about what they know but the idea that this sort of thing could happen on school grounds, is alarming to the entire school community.

"I was shocked when I first heard. I just thought maybe it was just a rumor…I pushed it aside. But then when I heard the announcement, I was real shocked," said one student.

A school official says that on Tuesday morning two students alerted a staff member about a sexual assault on campus during school hours.

"Somebody came into my class late and said they'd just seen somebody being taken away by the police," said a female student.

The school won't say where it happened or if any security cameras caught the alleged assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Shaker Heights Police are confirming to 19 Action News that a 16 year old student was taken into custody that day without incident. He's now at the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting charges.

Parents were notified by phone and email, and both they and students have been satisfied with how the district is handling the situation.

"I feel safe and everything…we have security. But things happen. You can't control everything. As a school district, you can't control what individuals are going to do," said another female student.

While police conduct a criminal investigation, a district team is looking into how this can be prevented in the future.

The school is not ready to say if the victim and suspect knew each other or if they had any relationship. They are also not disclosing if there have been any previous issues with the suspect. But there have not been any new allegations since.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.