Browns season ticket holders sound off

Running Back Trent Richardson is in Indianapolis today -- training with his new team -- the Colts.

And while the Browns front office says it has a plan, the season ticket holders are left holding the bag.

Now that the Browns traded away last year's third overall draft pick, season ticket holder Joe Artino is ready to write 'em off.

"Honestly we're ready to just take the tickets and throw them into the lake. We got another team playing ball down the street that we're ready to support," said Artino.

The Browns loss could be the Indians gain.

"We're done. I have no desire to go to Browns games. All I can think about is the Indians," he said.

It's the first year Artino's had season tickets and he vows it'll be his last.

"I will not be attending another Browns game this year," he said.

But long time PSL owner Anthony DiCicco can't bring himself to swear off the team, despite the decisions he doesn't agree with.

"It's like now what? What's the rest of the season have in store for us? What's the plan? Do we just go tailgate and go home now?" he quipped.

He's frustrated that they're throwing away draft picks, and that the team has done a historically lousy job of investing his money.

"If Weeden doesn't work out…Richardson is gone and it doesn't look like Schwartz is working out to be too good…then that whole draft… the first three picks of that draft are gone and it's extremely disheartening," said DiCicco.

