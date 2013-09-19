Race for the Cure Chairman Shares Survival Story

The Susan G. Komen Race isn't just important and inspiring for women. Men can also be directly affected by breast cancer, even if they're not patients themselves.

Aram Nerpouni is a cancer survivor. This year's race Honorary Chairman was diagnosed and treated for testicular cancer 14 years ago.

"It was a total fluke, purely about hearing John Kruk with the Philadelphia Phillies talk about the experience he went through when he was diagnosed right after they won the World Series," said Nerpouni.

"Some of the things he described...I recognized from me," Nerpouni added.

Catching his cancer in the early stages helped boost his chance to survive it.

"That's why something like the Race for the Cure is so important. Because part of it is a celebration of survivors, part of it is remembering those that weren't so fortunate, but a lot of this is getting as many people in to the system as early as possible," he added.

His wife's grandmother lost her battle with breast cancer. That's why his ten year old daughter will join him at Saturday's race.

"As we talk about awareness…it's important to her, knowing her family history even at a young age," he said.

Nerpouni says the Komen Race will help potential patients realize that there are clear risk factors that can eventually connect to a deadly diagnosis.

"In Ohio I think we're 32nd in terms of incidents of breast cancer. Over all it's one in 8 will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. But we're 4th in mortality," he said.

