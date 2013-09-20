Autistic teen nominated for Homecoming Queen

You might say Holly Thomas and Jacob Cox were a match made in heaven. "They've known each other since infancy, and they are truly a loving couple.

Westlake - You might say Holly Thomas and Jacob Cox were a match made in heaven. "They've known each other since infancy, and they are truly a loving couple. An item - it's so sweet and it's so beautiful,"

19 Year old Villie Fabinak plays in the band. She's also in chorus, and she's an Irish dancer. Having Autism has obviously never stood in her way. This week she found out the student body at Bay Village High School voted for her to become the next Homecoming Queen.

"I am so excited," said Fabinak.

Villie's friends and teachers say she's an inspiration - a teenager whose come along way, loving life and enjoying her friends. Ask anyone who knows her, and they'll tell you when she puts on a sparkly red dress to be in the homecoming court at Friday night's game, she will steal the show.

"I think it's awesome. Everybody here knows Villie and loves her, so I think its awesome that she could represent us," says her friend Katie Kumar.

Fabinak found out she lost by a narrow margin, but graciously congratulated the new queen.

"I'm not nervous anymore. I'm very proud," said Fabinak.

After the story was reported, 19 Action News learned that Fabinak did not win but the vote was reportedly very close.

Congratulations to the entire court!

