Family and friends say goodbye to murdered mother and son

At the home where police believe Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son, Peyton, were murdered, the 24-hour police guard is gone. That said, behind-the-scenes intensive investigation continues. The home

One of the big questions people asked in the wake of the murders of Wendy Ralston and her 5-year-old son Peyton was "Where was Daniel Tighe?"

Tallmadge police have identified a suspect in the murders of Wendy Ralston, 31, and her son Peyton Ralston, 5.

The calling hours for Wendy and Peyton Ralston were held Friday in Tallmadge. Friends and family are pulling together through tough time.

On a beautiful fall day, a somber occasion as family and friends gathered at Donavan Bagnoli Funeral Home Friday.Calling hours were held for Wendy and Peyton Ralston. The mother and her five-year-old son

Family and friends came together Saturday at Tallmadge Lutheran Church to say goodbye to a murdered mom and her young son.

Before the services began, Pastor David Zachrich choked back the tears as he described how the family of 31-year-old Wendy Ralston and her son, 5-year-old Peyton are coping since their bodies were discovered.

"They are doing well given the difficulty. They are a strong family," said Zachrich.

The bodies of Ralston and her son were found in early August behind their Tallmadge Home. Ralston's live-in boyfriend, who is also Peyton's father, has now been named as a suspect by police, but has not been charged with anything.

Police kept watch over the funeral services to make sure there were no problems.

This was a day to talk about memories and to help comfort a family that's now devastated by the loss of two people who were by all accounts were full of life.

"Peyton was just Grandma and Grandpa's joy and delight - played wiffle ball in the back yard all the time with Grandpa - drove those little Matchbox cars and trucks all over," described Pastor Zachrich.

Zachrich is not only the leader of the Tallmadge Lutheran Church where the Ralston family has worshipped for decades, but he is also a close friend of the family.

"They said the key part of Wendy, that they missed the most is she had an infectious laugh - a delightful, happy lady. Peyton carried that on. As we sat there the other night, it's all stopped, and they miss her very much," Zachrich added.

Ralston also leaves behind a teenaged daughter named Alexis.

There was no burial today. That is expected to take place privately, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ralston Family Memorial Fund at any First Merit Bank or to Tallmadge Lutheran Church.

