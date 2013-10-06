Cleveland Rock and Roll Marathon is Music to the City's Ears

Musician and singer Gavin Degraw treated the thousands who came out to the very first Cleveland Rock and Roll Marathon to a concert near the finish line. Along the 13.5 mile course there were bands at every mile and some impromptu duos.

The musical inspiration that comes along with this hugely popular race may have something to do with the its appeal and ability to draw thousands to locations around the world.

"There was a gospel choir that was performing half way through, and that's what gave me the encouragement to get through this race," said Marcus Madison of Elyria.

Around seven thousand runners came from near and all over the world to run this half marathon. John Morris flew in from the U.K.

"Yeah, nice place. The weather's good - better than England!" said Morris.

Ziya Damas came from Columbus wearing a cape she says makes her go faster. She completed the mini-marathon.

Everybody obviously aims to cross the finish line, but for some people, it's more personal like Kathy-Ann Zarrella, who is on, "Team G."

Zarrella completed the race to raise over one thousand dollars for the "Upside of Downs." The organization provides support for children and adults with Down Syndrome like Gianna Zarrella, the daughter of 19 Action News Sports Director, Tony Zarrella and his wife, 19 Action News Reporter, Denise Zarrella.

"She is beautiful inside and out. I just love her. I wanted to raise money for an organization that she could benefit from," said Zarrella.

Like Zarrella, others have their own reason for rocking out the run.

One man we found near the finish line may have summed up the biggest take away of a day that's full of good tunes and accomplishment. Finish strong.

"Good job. Finish strong. Just turn the corner and you'll see it!!!!" shouted Dan VanLuvender of Lakewood to encourage all the runners as they passed.

