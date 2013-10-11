Lions-Browns injury report - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lions-Browns injury report

 
   INJURY REPORT Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns | Sunday, Oct. 13
               
CLEVELAND BROWNS   Practice report Game
Pos No Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
QB 6 Brian Hoyer Knee OUT OUT OUT OUT
DL 90 Billy Winn Quadricep Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. OUT
LB 54 Quentin Groves Ankle Limited Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE
LB 97 Jabaal Sheard Knee Limited Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE
FB 25 Chris Ogbonnaya Concussion Limited Full Full PROBABLE
DL 90 Desmond Bryant Illness Full Full Full PROBABLE
OL 73 Joe Thomas Elbow Full Full Full PROBABLE
DL 93 John Hughes Knee Full Full Full PROBABLE
               
DETROIT LIONS   Practice report Game
Pos No Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
WR 13 Nate Burleson Forearm OUT OUT OUT OUT
RB 41 Theo Riddick Concussion Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. OUT
TE 85 Tony Scheffler Concussion Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. OUT
T 70 Jason Fox Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. DOUBTFUL
WR 81 Calvin Johnson Knee Did not part. Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE
S 26 Louis Delmas Knee Did not part. Limited Did not part. PROBABLE
CB 23 Chris Houston Hamstring Did not part. Limited Limited PROBABLE
LB 58 Ashlee Palmer Ankle (not listed) Limited Limited PROBABLE
S 27 Glover Quin Ankle (not listed) Limited Full PROBABLE
