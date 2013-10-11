Lions-Browns injury report

|
|INJURY REPORT
|Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns | Sunday, Oct. 13
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Practice report
|Game
|Pos
|No
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|QB
|6
|Brian Hoyer
|Knee
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|DL
|90
|Billy Winn
|Quadricep
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OUT
|LB
|54
|Quentin Groves
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
|LB
|97
|Jabaal Sheard
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
|FB
|25
|Chris Ogbonnaya
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|DL
|90
|Desmond Bryant
|Illness
|Full
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|OL
|73
|Joe Thomas
|Elbow
|Full
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|DL
|93
|John Hughes
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|DETROIT LIONS
|Practice report
|Game
|Pos
|No
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|WR
|13
|Nate Burleson
|Forearm
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|RB
|41
|Theo Riddick
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OUT
|TE
|85
|Tony Scheffler
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OUT
|T
|70
|Jason Fox
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|DOUBTFUL
|WR
|81
|Calvin Johnson
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
|S
|26
|Louis Delmas
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Did not part.
|PROBABLE
|CB
|23
|Chris Houston
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|PROBABLE
|LB
|58
|Ashlee Palmer
|Ankle
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|PROBABLE
|S
|27
|Glover Quin
|Ankle
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|PROBABLE
