Priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church is out on bond

A Cleveland pastor was arrested Friday afternoon at Edgewater Park accused of soliciting sex, according to sources with Cleveland Metroparks.

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Mcgonegal has been charged with one count of soliciting sex after testing positive for HIV. He is facing a 3rd degree felony

McGonegal is due in court Tuesday, October 15.

Cleveland Metroparks rangers arrested McGonegal for allegedly offering $50 for sex.

The Cleveland Diocese issued a short statement saying, "The Diocese has a practice of cooperating with civil authorities in these kinds of matters and will do in this matter."

