Pedestrian dies after being struck by a truck in Cuyahoga Falls

A man is dead after being struck by a truck in Cuyahoga Falls Friday evening.

Cuyahoga Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Bailey Rd. and Northmoreland Blvd. just before 6 p.m.

A male, 59, was struck by an F-150 pickup truck while in the roadway.

The victim was transported By Cuyahoga Fall Fire Paramedics to Akron City Hospital where he succumbed to his injures and was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the truck is a 43-year-old male who was not injured in the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Summit County Metro Crash Team and the Summit County Medical Examiner office.

