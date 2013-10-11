Superhero dad gives Westlake family homecoming surprise

A Westlake family got the best surprise Friday evening.

Army commander Jason Dancy surprised his children with his homecoming from Afghanistan with his superpowers.

Dancy's wife, Jill, found the best way to explain where he was to their three young sons by telling them he was working with superheors from The Avengers.

Jill got the idea when Captain America and the rest of The Avengers crew were in Cleveland filming the movie.

Dancy has been serving across seas for the past year.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.