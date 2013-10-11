Bennett steals show as Cavs work Magic

Orlando, FL (WOIO) - The Cavaliers used the #1 pick in the NBA Draft to land Anthony Bennett, and Friday night, the power-forward looked the part, throwing down 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers stunned the Magic, 110-105 at Amway Center.

Dion Waiters led the Cavs with 21 points, and Kyrie Irving added 17, as the Cavs rallied from 18 down to win their second straight preseason game.

Victor Oladipo came off the bench to lead the Magic with 18 points.

The Cavs are off until Tuesday, when they take on the Charlotte Bobcats in Canton.

