Police: Man shot to death during card game

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of unidentified man after a card game turned deadly on Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call for a man shot at 728 E. 92nd street at 2:30 a.m Saturday.

Medical crews pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, suspect, and several other individuals were at a card game.

During the game the suspect became upset, shot the victim several times in the chest, and then fled the scene.

Police believe the victim was in his 40s.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464.

