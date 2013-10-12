Cleveland Firefighters battle blaze in commercial building

Cleveland Firefighters confirm that on Saturday, October 12, at 3:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a fire on Steinway Ave. near East 93rd Street.

It is believed that the structure is some sort of auto body shop.

Firefighters were successful with putting out the fire.

At this time there are no known reported injuries and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

