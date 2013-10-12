Two men shot during bar fight

Police say two men were shot during a bar fight at the Broadview Sports Bar located on 3314 Broadview Road Saturday morning.

According to reports, the victim and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation when one of the men dropped a gun from his waistband.

The suspect picked up the gun and fired multiple shots hitting victim and another man who was not involved in the altercation.

After the shooting the suspect fled the scene with a Hispanic black male in a Honda.

Police are identifying the victims as Mathew McKinley, 21 and Ulice Canales, 21.

The suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20s.

This investigation is being handled by the Second District Detective Bureau.

