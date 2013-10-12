Zeller out after appendectomy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Zeller out after appendectomy

The Cavaliers will be without second year big man Tyler Zeller after an emergency appendectomy. Zeller will undergo recovery and re-evaluation and will then be given a return-to-play timetable. Usually the recovery time is about a month.

Zeller did not play in the Cavs Friday night win in Orlando because of a strained hip.

Powered by Frankly