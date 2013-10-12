Bobcats lose Homecoming game to Central Michigan

Oct. 12, 2013

Final Stats | Photo Gallery

ATHENS, Ohio - The University of Ohio football team (4-2, 1-1 MAC) rallied from a late third quarter deficit but came up just short in the waning moments to Central Michigan University (3-4, 2-1 MAC), 26-23, Saturday in Mid-American Conference action in front of 23,826 on Homecoming at Peden Stadium.

Central Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cooper Rush hit junior wide receiver Courtney Williams for a five-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-goal with 22 seconds remaining, and freshman kicker Ron Coluzzi's extra point gave the Chippewas a three-point victory.

The Chippewas led, 10-3, at the half and 13-3, with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bobcats scored 14 unanswered points to grab a 17-13 lead with 13:21 remaining.

Ohio trailed the Chippewas, 13-3, with 2:33 to play in the third quarter after Central Michigan redshirt freshman kicker Ron Coluzzi knocked down a 36-yard field goal.

Ohio's passing attack roared to life on the ensuing drive. On 2nd-and-6, senior quarterback Tyler Tettleton (Norman, Okla.) found junior wide receiver Chase Cochran(Lebanon, Ohio) for a gain of 48 yards to move the ball to the CMU 17. The Bobcats drove to the five after Tettleton connected with redshirt senior wide receiverDonte Foster (Guthrie, Okla.) for 21 yards. Ohio punctuated the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass from Tettleton to redshirt senior tight end Troy Hill (New Kensington, Pa.). Redshirt sophomore kicker Josiah Yazdani (Albany, Ohio) nailed the extra point to make it a three-point game at the end of the third quarter.

After Ohio's defense forced a three-and-out on Central Michigan's ensuing possession, Tettleton hit redshirt junior wide receiver Chase Cochran (Lebanon, Ohio) for a 69-yard scoring strike with just over 13 minutes to play, and Yazdani's extra point gave Ohio a 17-13 advantage.

The Chippewas answered by moving 75 yards in nine plays to re-take the lead by way of a Cooper touchdown pass to sophomore running back Saylor Lavallii with 9:07. Ohio redshirt senior linebacker Nieco Teipel (Ft. Mitchell, Ky.) blocked Coluzzi's extra point attempt, holding Central Michigan to a two-point lead.

Ohio's offense answered right back, jumping back in front, 23-19, with 4:42 to go on a one-yard touchdown plunge by redshirt senior running back Ryan Boykin (Woodstock, Ga.), capping a 12-play, 78-yard drive.

Ohio redshirt junior safety Thad Ingol (Barberton, Ohio) sacked Cooper on 3rd-and-seven on the ensuing drive to force the Chippewas to punt. Central Michigan senior punter Richie Hogan booted the ball to the Ohio 39, where it was fielded by redshirt senior cornerback Travis Carrie (Antioch, Calif.). Unfortunately for the Bobcats, Carrie fumbled, and Central Michigan redshirt freshman linebacker Joe Bacci recovered at the Ohio 39, setting the stage for CMU's game-winning drive.

Ohio outgained Central Michigan, 439-432, but the Chippewas rushed for 208 yards - the bulk of which were Lavalli's 190 yards.

Tettleton finished 24-of-33 for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt senior wide receiver Donte Foster (Guthrie, Okla.) led all receivers with nine receptions for 118 yards while Cochran hauled in three passes for 122 yards and a score.

Ohio looks to return to its winning ways next Saturday when it travels to Ypsilanti, Mich., in a MAC showdown at Rynearson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

#OhioBobcats