76-year-old bicyclist seriously injured, driver sped off

On October 12, at 10:30 a.m., Cleveland Police received a call for a hit-skip accident involving a bicyclist on the I-71 southbound entrance ramp from Denison Avenue.

When officers found the seriously injured bicyclist, EMS was notified and transported the victim to the MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was confined for his injuries.

Due to the severity of the accident the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was notified and is conducting the investigation.

Officers have learned that the bicyclist was riding southbound on the Denison Avenue entrance ramp to I-71 on the right shoulder. The hit skip vehicle was traveling behind the bicyclist for reasons unknown lost control, swerved onto the right shoulder and hit the bicyclist. After being hit the bicyclist was thrown off the bicycle onto the roadway. The driver did not stop to help the seriously injured bicyclist and continued southbound on I-71.

The bicyclist has been identified as 76-year-old Charles C. Crays of Cleveland.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, (late 1980's early 1990's) dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier 4 door, with tinted windows. Officers say that there may be damage to the left front, left side, and windshield.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 216.623.5295. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

