ALERT CANCELLED: Missing man in Cuyahoga County has been found - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jose Garcia (Source: Ohio Attorney General) Jose Garcia (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The missing adult alert for Cuyahoga County has been canceled.

Authorities report that Mr. Garcia was located safe at a local Giant Eagle.

He had been missing since 12:30 p.m. on October 12, after leaving his residence on foot.

