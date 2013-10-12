76-year-old bicyclist hit-skipped, EBT malfunction, Priest charged with solicitation out on bond

On October 12, at 10:30 a.m., Cleveland Police received a call for a hit-skip accident involving a bicyclist on the I-71 southbound entrance ramp from Denison Avenue. When officers found the seriously injured bicyclist, EMS was notified and transported the victim to the MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was confined for his injuries.

Grocery store shoppers attempting to use their food assistance cards are being denied across the state of Ohio.

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.