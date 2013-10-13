Police: Lee Rd Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Cleveland police are looking for two men that robbed a Taco Bell located on 44100 Lee Road Sunday morning.

According to police the men entered the restaurant at 10:35 a.m. with guns.

Police describe the suspects as black males. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and the other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

After robbing the restaurant the men fled the scene on foot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in connection this incident to contact the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5418.





Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.