Avon: Man shoots, kills roommate

Police say that alcohol may be linked to a fatal shooting that happened in Avon Saturday, October 12.



According to police reports, a woman called 911 requesting an ambulance for a man that had been shot in the head.

When police arrived to the house they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, and another male, Ryan Raider, 25, leaning over him.

The victim was taken to Metro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation reveals that Raider shot his 29-year-old roommate in the head. Police say the circumstances involving the shooting are currently under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol is a factor.

Raider was taken into custody and is being held at the Lorain County jail on charges of Reckless Homicide and Weapons While Intoxicated.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of all immediate family members.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.