Weeden struggles as Lions rally past Browns

Browns' quarterback Brandon Weeden may be thanking his lucky stars after getting a second chance to prove to head coach Rob Chudzinski that he can be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Consider it an early birthday present for Weeden, who turns 30 years old on Monday.

Things went well for the former Oklahoma State quarterback and New York Yankee prospect in the first half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Weeden completed touchdown passes to Chris Obgonnaya and Greg Little in the second quarter giving the Browns a comfortable lead over the Lions heading into halftime 17-7.

Those would be the last points the Browns' offense would put on the board. Weeden struggled to get a good rhythm going throwing two interceptions in the second half. Weeden finished the game 26-for-43 for 292 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Browns' wide receiver Josh Gordon continued to be a shining star of this Cleveland offense. Gordon turned in seven catches for 126 yards in the 31-17 loss to Detroit. Tight End Jordan Cameron had a relatively quiet afternoon catching five passes for 64 yards.

The Browns' rushing game continues to be the achilles heel of the team, receiver and kick return man Travis Benjamin led the team on the ground after gaining 45 yards on an end around play. Running back Willis McGahee only gained 37 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's loss.

A defense that has been the strong point for the Browns this year seemed to have an off performance in the team's first loss since week two. Linebacker Craig Robertson recorded the team's only sack Sunday. Defensive back Tashaun Gipson got his first interception of the year off of a Matthew Stafford pass in the end zone, Gipson gained 35 yards on the return before being taken down.

Corner back Joe Haden turned in another great performance as he held down Lions' star receiver Calvin Johnson to 25 yards on only three receptions. Johnson was a game time decision due to an injured knee. It was questionable what kind of role he would play in Sunday's game, he stayed in for the entire game Sunday after most expected him to play in a limited role.

Johnson's quiet afternoon didn't seem to shake Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford's confidence. He went 25-for-43 for 248 yards and four touchdowns passing while leading the Lions to victory.

The loss Sunday snapped the Browns' longest winning streak (three games) since the end of the 2009 season. The schedule won't get any easier for the (3-3) Browns going forward. They will travel to legendary Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 4:25pm ET. After being tied for first place in the AFC North since last Thursday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Browns are now tied for second place in the division with the Baltimore Ravens.