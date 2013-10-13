Man loses control of vehicle on I-271

Willoughby Hills Police say at that just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, there was a single car accident on I-271 southbound near Wilson Mills Rd.

According to police the male driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the highway into a wooded area.

The vehicle flipped but no one including the driver was injured.

Police are investigating what caused the incident.

