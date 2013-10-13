Lions 31, Browns 17 -- Postgame notes

- WR
Josh Gordon recorded seven receptions for a game-high 126 yards (18.0
avg.). It marked Gordon's second 100-yard receiving game this season and third
of his career. He is the first Browns player to record multiple 100-yard
receiving games in a season since WR Mohamed Massaquoi registered two in
2009. On the season, Gordon has 25 catches for 429 yards (17.2 avg.) and two
touchdowns in four games.
- TE
Jordan Cameron, who had five receptions for 65 yards today, leads
the team this season with 38 receptions, 460 receiving yards and five
touchdowns, all three figures represent career bests.
Cameron's 38 receptions are the most by a Browns player in the first six games
of a season, and his receiving yardage is tied for fourth.
MOST RECEPTIONS BY A BROWN
IN FIRST SIX GAMES OF A SEASON
Player
Pos.
Year Total
1. Jordan
Cameron
TE
2013 38
2.
Earnest
Byner
RB
1986 34
3. Kellen
Winslow
TE
2006 33
Ozzie Newsome
TE
1982 33
MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A BROWN
IN FIRST SIX GAMES OF A SEASON
Player
Pos.
Year Total
1.
Braylon Edwards
WR
2007 552
2. Kellen
Winslow
TE
2007 506
3. Dante
Lavelli
WR
1954 465
4. Jordan
Cameron
TE
2013 460
Mac
Speedie
WR
1952 460
6. Dante
Lavelli
WR
1953 452
- RB
Chris Ogbonnaya posted a career-high seven receptions for 61 yards,
including a 4-yard score. He added 24 rushing yards on five carries. Ogbonnaya
has two touchdown catches this season.
- WR
Greg Little recorded two catches for 12 yards, including a 2-yard
touchdown. It was his seventh career touchdown reception and first of the
season.
- QB
Brandon Weeden tied a career-best with two touchdown passes and threw
for a season-high 292 passing yards. After a second quarter interception,
Weeden had a career-best stretch of 111 passes without an interception come to
an end, eclipsing his 110-pass streak in 2012.
- WR
Travis Benjamin recorded a career-long 45 yard run, which helped setup a
touchdown. In his career, he has five punt returns of at least 30 yards, two
receptions for 30-or-more yards and two rushes for 30-plus yards.
- The
Browns and Houston Texans are the only NFL teams to have not allowed a 100-yard
rusher or a 300-yard passer in a game this season.
- The
Browns registered one sack to increase their season total to 19. LB Craig
Robertson has two sacks this season, with one in each of the past two
games. Cleveland has had a sack by 13 different players this season.
- DB
Tashaun Gipson intercepted a pass in the end zone that was deflected by
DB Buster Skrine. Gipson returned the interception 35 yards, a
career-long. He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions this season.
- LT
Joe Thomas extended his consecutive snaps streak to 6,256, the longest
active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 102 games and hasn't
missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third
overall pick in the 2007 draft.
- C
Alex Mack has started and played in each of the first 70 games of his
career. He hasn't missed an offensive snap during his career, a stretch of
4,321 plays.
- The
Browns have had the lead at halftime of all six games this season. It is the
first time Cleveland has accomplished this through the first six games of a
season since at least 1960.
- The
Browns rushed for a season-high 126 yards on 21 attempts by seven players for a
6.0 average. Cleveland totaled 115 first-half rushing yards, its most in a
first half since registering 123 vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2004.