Lions 31, Browns 17 -- Postgame notes

WR Josh Gordon recorded seven receptions for a game-high 126 yards (18.0 avg.). It marked Gordon's second 100-yard receiving game this season and third of his career. He is the first Browns player to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a season since WR Mohamed Massaquoi registered two in 2009. On the season, Gordon has 25 catches for 429 yards (17.2 avg.) and two touchdowns in four games.

TE Jordan Cameron, who had five receptions for 65 yards today, leads the team this season with 38 receptions, 460 receiving yards and five touchdowns, all three figures represent career bests. Cameron's 38 receptions are the most by a Browns player in the first six games of a season, and his receiving yardage is tied for fourth.

MOST RECEPTIONS BY A BROWN

IN FIRST SIX GAMES OF A SEASON

Player Pos. Year Total

1. Jordan Cameron TE 2013 38

2. Earnest Byner RB 1986 34

3. Kellen Winslow TE 2006 33

Ozzie Newsome TE 1982 33

MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A BROWN

IN FIRST SIX GAMES OF A SEASON

Player Pos. Year Total

1. Braylon Edwards WR 2007 552

2. Kellen Winslow TE 2007 506

3. Dante Lavelli WR 1954 465

4. Jordan Cameron TE 2013 460

Mac Speedie WR 1952 460

6. Dante Lavelli WR 1953 452

RB Chris Ogbonnaya posted a career-high seven receptions for 61 yards, including a 4-yard score. He added 24 rushing yards on five carries. Ogbonnaya has two touchdown catches this season.

WR Greg Little recorded two catches for 12 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown. It was his seventh career touchdown reception and first of the season.

QB Brandon Weeden tied a career-best with two touchdown passes and threw for a season-high 292 passing yards. After a second quarter interception, Weeden had a career-best stretch of 111 passes without an interception come to an end, eclipsing his 110-pass streak in 2012.

WR Travis Benjamin recorded a career-long 45 yard run, which helped setup a touchdown. In his career, he has five punt returns of at least 30 yards, two receptions for 30-or-more yards and two rushes for 30-plus yards.

recorded a career-long 45 yard run, which helped setup a touchdown. In his career, he has five punt returns of at least 30 yards, two receptions for 30-or-more yards and two rushes for 30-plus yards. The Browns and Houston Texans are the only NFL teams to have not allowed a 100-yard rusher or a 300-yard passer in a game this season.

The Browns registered one sack to increase their season total to 19. LB Craig Robertson has two sacks this season, with one in each of the past two games. Cleveland has had a sack by 13 different players this season.

DB Tashaun Gipson intercepted a pass in the end zone that was deflected by DB Buster Skrine. Gipson returned the interception 35 yards, a career-long. He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions this season.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive snaps streak to 6,256, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 102 games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

C Alex Mack has started and played in each of the first 70 games of his career. He hasn't missed an offensive snap during his career, a stretch of 4,321 plays.

has started and played in each of the first 70 games of his career. He hasn't missed an offensive snap during his career, a stretch of 4,321 plays. The Browns have had the lead at halftime of all six games this season. It is the first time Cleveland has accomplished this through the first six games of a season since at least 1960.