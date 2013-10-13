One male shot on Garden Valley in Cleveland

Cleveland Police confirm that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 10:15 p.m. on October

The call was for one male shot in the 7400 block of Garden Valley.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds to the lower region of his body.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim, who was in stable condition, to MetroHealth Medical Center.

At this time there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

