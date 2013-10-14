Hit & Run, Scam Alert, Stamp Warning, Monday Morning QB, WIN tickets

Good Monday morning Northeast Ohio.

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who sent a Cleveland bicyclist to the hospital. Our Bill Safos is live this morning with the details.

Scam alert! Hackers are impersonating representatives from one major cell service provider. We'll show you what you need to watch out for.

A new line of stamps is being pulled off the shelf because they could put children at risk! Find out how.

The Browns couldn't pull off a win against the Lions, losing 31-17.



We want to hear your game reactions. Leave us a comment with your thoughts on the game. Use #19Browns with your comment and it could be on a 19 Action News This Morning.



And you could win tickets of HalloWeekends at Cedar Point and a $50 gas card. Just go to our 19 Action News Facebook page and like us for your chance to win.

DESKTOP USERS: http://on.fb.me/1fUnnFC



MOBILE USERS:- http://bit.ly/1fUnnFE



The more you "SHARE" with your friends, the better your chances to win.

19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.