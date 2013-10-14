Two rescued after car slams into house in Maple Heights - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two rescued after car slams into house in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A car slammed into a Maple Heights house early Monday morning, trapping two people on the home's second floor.

A driver lost control and crashed into the house around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Rockside Road.

Police used a ladder to safely rescue the homeowners because the staircase was demolished in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on a condition at this time.

Rockside Road at East 141st reopened to traffic around 8 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

No word on what caused the crash at this time. An investigation is underway.

