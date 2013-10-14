Life-like portrait of 1st African American Ohio Supreme Court Justice dedicated

On Thursday, October 10, 2013, during an official session of the Supreme Court, a portrait of the late Ohio Supreme Court Justice Robert M. Duncan was dedicated at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor remarked on Justice Duncan's many firsts, including being the first African American to serve on the court and paving the way for others in the field of law and in his community.

Robert Duncan was the 124th justice and served on the court from 1969 until 1971. His daughter Tracey Duncan Turner and other members of the Duncan family presented the life-like portrait by Toledo artist Leslie Adams.

Speakers at the ceremony reflected on Justice Duncan's legacy, which includes his 1977 decision while on the U.S. District Court in which he ordered Columbus City Schools desegregated.

Justice Duncan died last November at the age of 85.

Video of the portrait dedication ceremony is available online.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.