Escaped man, Julius Webster is wanted for murder

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Julius Webster.

Webster is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Police for murder, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for escape, and the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

On 08/29/13, it is alleged that Webster shot and killed a man after he robbed him. The murder took place outside of a bar on the corner of 70th and Superior Ave. in Cleveland.

Webster is a 27-year-old black male standing approximately 6'04" and weighing 198 pounds. He has black hair but usually has his head shaved and has brown eyes. Webster is believed to be hiding somewhere in Cleveland. Webster has a previous address near the 3500 block on E. 105th St. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Julius Webster, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

