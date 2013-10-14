Browns coach on Sunday's Second-half Debacle

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Cleveland Browns head coach, Rob Chudzinski held his weekly news conference Monday. The Browns lost to the Lions 31-17.



Coach Chud says there will not be a QB change. It was one game. He said QB Brandon Weeden played well in spurts.

As far as the bad throw in the final minutes of the game that led to a pick, "We never want to flip the ball like that," said Coach Chud.

He said Weeden was doing the best he could to get rid of the ball and preserve the play.

The coach supported his QB, saying there has been improvement and growth in Weeden's game. He continued by saying, "we have to work with him to eliminate critical mistakes."



The loss Sunday snapped the Browns' longest winning streak (three games) since the end of the 2009 season.

The schedule won't get any easier for the (3-3) Browns going forward. They will travel to legendary Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 4:25pm ET.

After being tied for first place in the AFC North since last Thursday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Browns are now tied for second place in the division with the Baltimore Ravens.

