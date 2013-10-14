Tops and Bottoms bar shooting suspect is on the loose

Cleveland Police is seeking the public's help in locating the suspect wanted in the shooting of a 24-year-old female which occurred on October 6, 2013 at approximately 2:50 a.m.

According to reports, the victim, 24-year-old Ti'yana Thompson, was standing on the sidewalk outside of the Tops & Bottoms bar, located at 727 Bolivar Avenue when she was shot in the back.

The suspect has been identified as Antonio Delontae Smith, 24.

Smith is 5'11" tall, weighs 155 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antonio Delontae Smith is asked to contact the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

