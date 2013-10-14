CPD looks for answers in Barlett shooting

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting which happened near E. 151st and Barlett Ave. at around 1 p.m.

Officers say that the victim was not at the scene of the crime when they arrived.

The victim was transported to South Pointe Hospital by a friend or passerby to receive treatment for his injuries.

Authorities questioned the victim at the hospital and at this time have no suspects and have not made any arrests.

According to police, the victim is listed in stable condition.

