A free community assembly will be held at St. Ignatius High School on Lorain Rd.



The Hispanic 2013 Convention in Cleveland takes place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Keynote Speaker will be Mayor Juan Castro of San Antonio, TX.

The assembly will feature a job fair , workshops, raffles and music. The event will have free health screenings and exhibits. Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

