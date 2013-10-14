Man surrenders after deadly card game - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man surrenders after deadly card game

Following a homicide investigation, Cleveland Police issued an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old  Cleveland man in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday, October 13.

The suspect surrendered to officers after being connected to the murder of 56-year-old Kennis G. Grace of Cleveland. 

According to police, during a card game at 2:30 a.m., on Saturday, October 12, the suspect became upset, produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the chest.

After the shooting he fled the scene.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in on Sunday, October 13, at approximately 4 p.m.

Officers say he is currently being held in the Division's Central Prison Unit awaiting charges after which his name will be released. 

