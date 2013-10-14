Cavs banged up early in preseason

Cavaliers guard Jarrett Jack has chondromalacia in his left knee (inflammation/irritation of cartilage on the underside of the patella). A treatment plan has been established and started that will result in Jack being OUT for approximately 10 days.

Cavaliers guard/forward Carrick Felix was evaluated for groin pain today. A related MRI revealed a mild sports hernia. He will undergo treatment and a period of continued evaluation. There is no immediate timetable established for his return to play, but his status will be updated as appropriate and based on the results of his ongoing evaluation.

Cavaliers guard/forward Sergey Karasev was excused from the team following today's practice in order to travel to obtain his work visa and re-enter the United States. He is expected to return this Thursday prior to the Cavaliers game against the Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.