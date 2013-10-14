The Cleveland Diocese releases statement regarding priest sex scandal

The Cleveland Diocese has issued a statement regarding the current sex scandal involving the arrest of 68-year-old James McGonegal.

Mcgonegal was the priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church when he was arrested by Cleveland Police and charged with soliciting sex after testing positive for HIV.

Cleveland Metroparks rangers arrested McGonegal for allegedly offering $50 for sex.

Rangers say during his arrest Father Mcgonegal exposed himself and later told investigators he is HIV positive.

Mcgonegal posted bond over the weekend is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, October 15.

The latest statement issued by the Cleveland Diocese issued reads:

"The status of Fr. James McGonegal is under review. Fr McGonegal has stepped away from his duties at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish to attend to his personal matters. Fr. Gary Yanus, priest in residence at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish will temporarily attend to the sacramental needs of the parish community."

