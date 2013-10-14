Sex offender with creepy past is questioned about Christina Adkins

There's an eerie connection between a man questioned about Christina Adkins and the remains found off I-490.

Police say that he was also questioned about a woman found dead off I-490 back in 1994.

According to officers, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found near a walking bridge over I-490 off West 11th St. The woman was found naked except for a bra pulled up around her shoulders.

On Friday, October 11, investigators found human remains which could be the body of Christina Adkins--a young woman missing since 1995.

The man being questioned about both cases is Elias Acevedo, a convicted sex offender about to go on trial for another sex assault. The incident involves a rape and kidnapping from 1993.

His DNA just tied him to 'that' old case.

In the 1994 murder, children found the body and police found a cassette player with ear phones.

The body was discovered as the victim's mother was making a missing person's report.

