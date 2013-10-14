DeMarcus Ware to miss several weeks

The Cowboys reportedly will be without defensive end DeMarcus Ware for several weeks as they enter a challenging stretch of schedule.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ware is slated to be out 3-4 weeks with a quadriceps injury suffered in Sunday's victory at Washington.
The 31-year-old Ware pulled up when rushing the quarterback on a passing play. Ware has recorded four sacks in six games this season for Dallas.
Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.