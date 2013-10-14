DeMarcus Ware to miss several weeks

The Cowboys reportedly will be without defensive end DeMarcus Ware for several weeks as they enter a challenging stretch of schedule.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ware is slated to be out 3-4 weeks with a quadriceps injury suffered in Sunday's victory at Washington.

The 31-year-old Ware pulled up when rushing the quarterback on a passing play. Ware has recorded four sacks in six games this season for Dallas.

