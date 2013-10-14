Heat's Greg Oden may be on the court sooner than later

On Monday at practice, Greg Oden played in some 5-on-5 drills. It's the latest in a series of small stems moving him toward a return to the court. Still, there is no timetable on his return and the Heat are being very cautious.

So far, he keeps getting cleared every day. According to the ESPN report we could see Oden actually on the court for a few minutes in one of the Heat's final preseason games.

Even so, he will be used in a limited role during the regular season. The Heat have the talent to win a lot of games with or without Oden. Where they need his size will be in specific match ups such as Indiana, Chicago, Detroit and those are potential playoff match ups as well. That is when the Heat's low-risk gamble on Oden could really pay off.

