Green Bay Packers lose two receivers in their win over Baltimore

The Green Bay Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. That win came with a sacrifice as receivers Randall Cobb and James Jones both left the game due to knee injuries.





Packers' coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Jones who went down with a PCL sprain could be back in time for their next game at home against the Cleveland Browns. The news is much worse for Cobb, Green Bay's leading receiver, who suffered a fractured fibula and is expected to miss six to eight weeks according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.





This leaves Green Bay with only two healthy receivers at the moment - Jordy Nelson and Jarrett Boykin. The Packers may be looking to acquire Denver Broncos' practice squad receiver Tavarres King. The Denver Post reports that the Broncos are trying everything they can to keep the former fifth round pick out of Georgia in Denver. If Green Bay ends up signing King, he would most likely land on the Packers' active roster.





