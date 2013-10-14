The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent quarterback Matt Flynn. Flynn has disappointed since making waves around the league after having a monster game with the Packers in the final game of 2011. That monster game led to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks the next off season. Flynn was expected to be the starting quarterback in Seattle, Russell Wilson had other thoughts.

After he was beat out for the starting job in Seattle, Flynn was then traded to the Oakland Raiders. Once Raider's coaches got a glimpse of what Terrelle Pryor could bring to an offense, Flynn was once again beat out for a starting job for the second year in a row.

This led to the journeyman quarterbacks release from the Raiders. After losing EJ Manuel for a few weeks due to an LCL sprain the quarterback situation in Buffalo has been a question mark. Out of fear that rookie backup quarterback Jeff Tuel would crack under the pressure of starting in the NFL, the Bills turned to former quarterback Thaddeus Lewis to take over until Manuel's injury healed. Lewis sprained his foot this past Sunday while nearly leading the Bills to a victory of the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the Bills once again unsure who will be under center until Manuel can return. The Bills are still not certain if Lewis' sprained foot will rule him out for this Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Flynn will likely sit out this week and be an emergency option.

