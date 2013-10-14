Fallen solider returns home

A Cleveland native solider passed away October 5 of wounds while serving his country.

Now, the solider's body returns home from Afghanistan.

Army Private Angel Luis Lopez, 27, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Craciun Berry Funeral Home.

According to the obituary Luis is the dearly beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Lydia and Antonio and step father of Isaiah Ramos; loving son of Angel Luis Lopez and Veronica Pacheco; dearest grandson of Angel Robles Sr., Felicita Bailey and Rosa Cruz; dear brother of Cezar (Bianca), Jose, Marcos, and Viviana, Step Brother of Emmanuel, Elias, and Leanna; dearest son in law of Marisol Rodriguez and Jorge Serrano; Dear uncle and friend of many.

