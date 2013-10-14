Teen killed in accident involving drunk driver

An 18-year-old male died after an accused drunk driver made a left turn in front of his vehicle Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the city of Hudson.



Philip Wiese, 47, was driving eastbound on SR 303 in Hudson around 11:30 p.m.

Wiese made a turn onto St. Regis in front of 18-year-old Scott Graber. Graber struck the SUV Wiese was driving.

Wiese called 911 from the scene of the accident.



Graber was taken to Akron City Hospital. However, he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Officials are reporting Wiese performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to a breathalyzer test.

Wiese was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and aggravated vehicular homicide.



Wiese appeared via video arraignment Monday and bond was set at $50,000.

His next court date is set for Oct. 21.

