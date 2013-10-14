Mom fears for family's safety after son charged with murder

The mother of a man charged with murder says she's getting death threats from a dangerous group of thugs, who even brag about the beatings online.

Willie Varner is sitting in the Cuyahoga County Jail, indicted for a murder last month in East Cleveland.



His mother shared with us some of the chilling messages that have popped up on Twitter. Among them one reads, "Willie's mom's gonna end up in a box."

She told 19 Action News, "I'm scared for me, for my other two children. I pray every night for protection. I'm scared for Willie."

Varner's mother says he was simply defending himself after getting jumped and chased by thugs. His weapon of choice was a pocket knife.

Some of the messages target him, too, for revenge.

In the meantime, the family has also saved recent videos posted online. The videos show the thuds bragging about beating people up and making them bleed.

Varner has a court hearing Tuesday.

Mom is now staying at another house, out of fear. And she's taking those tweets and videos to police--still wondering what she'll see next.

