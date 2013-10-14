Akron Zip earning national praise

Akron, OH - AdamNajem, a freshman midfielder from The University of Akron men's soccerteam, received national and regional praise Monday following his two-goalperformance at Cleveland State.

Najem, who became the first Zips freshman to record a multiple-goal match sinceDarren Mattocks in 2010, was named to the National Team of the Week by College Soccer News as well as Mid-American ConferencePlayer of the Week by the league office.



Najem played a key role as Akron got back to its winning ways with a 2-1victory against the Vikings last Wednesday night.



Najem finished a cross from ReinaldoBrenes in the 20th minute to give UA a 1-0 lead, then delivered what wouldturn out to be the game-winning strike in the 70th minute. SaadAbdul-Salaam served up a perfectly-struck pass into the box from the rightside of the field and Najem slotted the keeper from 12 yards out.



The goals were the first two of his young Akron career.



Najem and the No. 20 Zips (8-3-0) will play host to No. 15 Wake Forest Tuesdaynight at FirstEnergy Stadium – Cub Cadet Field. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.



Zips tickets can be purchased online anytime at ZipsTickets.com,or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Mondays through Fridays by either calling 1-888-99-AKRON (25766)or visiting The C.P. and Cornelia S. Chima Athletics Ticket Office atInfoCision Stadium - Summa Field (located at 375 E. Exchange Street, near Gate1 at the southwest corner of the venue, at the corner of E. Exchange and S.Union streets).