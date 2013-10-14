QB Matt Schaub may miss next week's game against the Chiefs

The downward spiral in Houston continues on as Texans' starting quarterback Matt Schaub may miss next week's game in Kansas City against the undefeated Chiefs. Schaub went down late in the third quarter in the loss against the St. Louis Rams which actually drew cheers from a fed up crowd in Reliant Stadium in Houston.





Schaub has struggled thus far in 2013 leading the Texans to a (2-4) record and throwing interceptions returned for touchdowns in four straight games.





Texans' head coach Gary Kubiak said Monday that starting Schaub would be an 'end of the week decision.' If Schaub is ruled out either T.J. Yates or Case Keenum would get the start. Kubiak didn't say which player he would go with, saying "I'll prepare both Case and T.J."