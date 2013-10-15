Priest Sex Scandal, Student Forced to Strip, Macy's Tradition, Good Chocolate

Good Tuesday morning Northeast Ohio.

A local priest accused of soliciting sex in a Cleveland park is due in court today. We're live with the very latest on this shocking scandal.

A case of bullying at a local school. This morning, a coach is accused of forcing a student to strip!

Retail giant Macy's is breaking with tradition. And it's not making some people very happy. We'll show you what's in the works for the department store.

And, why you shouldn't cut chocolate from your diet if you're trying to lose weight!

